PKR: Dr M in PD a massive fillip to Anwar’s bid, PH unity

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s decision to support Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s bid for the Port Dickson by-election will be a major boost to the latter’s campaign, said PKR secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution.

Speaking in a press conference in Port Dickson today, he pointed out the rarity of the prime minister’s direct involvement in by-elections, noting that Dr Mahathir had previously reserved himself only for general elections.

“Given that he has decided to attend the campaign, [we] are extremely grateful and very much welcome Tun’s participation, especially with his very tight schedule,” Saifuddin said.

He added the decision by the chairman of Pakatan Harapan will also have the added significance of allaying continued talk of a rift with Anwar.

Saifuddin pointed out that Dr Mahathir expressly stated this to be his intention when announcing his decision to support Anwar’s campaign.

The Port Dickson by-election is critical for Anwar and the larger PH as it is the vehicle for the PKR president-elect’s return to active politics, he explained.

According to Saifuddin, Dr Mahathir’s attendance in the by-election on Monday will hopefully bring clarity to the situation between the two leaders.

“As Tun said in his PC, he said his arrival will dispel rumours of a strained relationship with Anwar.”

Dr Mahathir announced yesterday that he will take the unusual step of participating in the by-election campaign after he was criticised for saying he would sit it out.

Saifuddin said most of PH’s main leaders will also attend the event on Oct 8, including Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and either DAP’s Lim Kit Siang or Lim Guan Eng.

He said this would also go to demonstrate the coalition’s solidarity towards Anwar.

Anwar is facing six other challengers in the Port Dickson by-election that will be held next Saturday.