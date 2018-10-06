MACC releases Azeez’s son after recording statement

According to MACC sources, the unemployed 24-year-old man was released at about 2am. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 6 — Former Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim’s son who was detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) yesterday to assist investigations into a corruption case, has been released after he finished giving his statement early this morning.

According to MACC sources, the unemployed 24-year-old man was released at about 2am.

He was detained at around noon yesterday after presenting himself at the MACC headquarters here.

Media reported that his detention was linked to MACC’s probe into a corruption case involving a government project worth millions of ringgit.

The man was the fifth individual arrested by the MACC over the same case since September 26, including his father, who is also Umno Supreme Council member, and uncle, Abdul Latif Abdul Rahim.

Both of them were released yesterday on RM1 million bail each after being remanded for 10 days. —Bernama