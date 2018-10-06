Lahad Datu police seizes drugs worth RM2.5m

Police said they are investigating the source of drug and if it is for the local market or for export. — AFP pic

LAHAD DATU, Oct 6 — Police cripples a drug syndicate in Sabah, the biggest thus far, after a local man was arrested and 51,917 grammes of syabu worth RM2.5 million were seized in a raid in a parking lot in front of a shop in Bandar Sri Perdana here on Wednesday.

Lahad Datu district police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said the 34-year-old unemployed suspect was arrested when carrying out a pink plastic bag from the back seat of a four-wheel drive vehicle in the incident at 12 noon.

“He tried to run when the police approached but was overpowered after a scuffle. There were 25 golden yellow plastic packets with Daguanyin printed on it containing the drug syabu,” he told a press conference here today.

Nasri said the team also found a black-and-white flower patterned bag containing 25 similar plastic packets each containing syabu in his vehicle.

“Police are investigating to identify the source of drug and if it is for the local market or for export. We are also trying to uncover the drug distribution network, via the arrest, and whether the syndicate involved is local or international,” he said, adding the suspect was remanded for seven days from Oct 4.

He said the suspect had also been detained under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting resulting in injuries, as well as being wanted under the Dangerous Drugs Act (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

In a separate case, Nazri said police nabbed a local couple, both 46, suspected of involvement in drug trafficking and drug abuse, and their six-year-old daughter, in a car at the Batu 5, Jalan Lahad Datu-Sandakan area. He said they were remanded for seven days from today.

“During the body check, the woman suspect pulled out a black plastic from her brassiere containing two packets filled with 79.90 grams of syabu worth RM6,000. Jewellery worth RM4,350 was also seized,” he said. — Bernama