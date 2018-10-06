Exploding dryer kills Nepali worker, wounds three more

Sungai Pinang Fire and Rescue Department chief Zaidi Ahtan said the incident happened in a facility manufacturing sporting surface in Taman Sungai Kapar Indah at approximately 3.20pm yesterday. — Screen capture via Google Map

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — A Nepali factory worker died after a latex drying machine blew up while he had been operating it at a factory in Klang yesterday.

State news agency Bernama reported Sungai Pinang Fire and Rescue Department chief Zaidi Ahtan as saying the incident happened in a facility manufacturing sporting surface in Taman Sungai Kapar Indah at approximately 3.20pm yesterday.

The worker was reportedly hurled 25m by the force of the blast.

“The victim had been operating the machine when it suddenly exploded, with the impact from the explosion and the machine’s cover hitting the victim; he died at the location,” he was quoted as saying.

Three other workers in the vicinity were also injured.

