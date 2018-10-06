Afghan refugee youths recount experiences

Some of the refugee children and other hikers pose for a group picture before the hike at Bukit Gasing in Petaling Jaya. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PETALING JAYA, Oct 6 — No child should have to endure the torment of war and the horrors of bloody conflict, but these Afghan boys are determined to make a better life for themselves and their loved ones.

Speaking to Malay Mail before a hiking excursion on Bukit Gasing Ecological Park, the eight boys ranging aged 14 to 16 looked tensely at each other before trip leader 53-year-old Japanese housewife Akiko Ijitsu convinced them to open up.

Of the eight, five declined to speak citing weak command of English. Even the three who did took some time to do so; 15-year old Ali A. was the most willing.

Born in Kabul to a family of curtain sellers, Ali said they fled Afghanistan over two -and-half years ago due to the constant threat of violence.

“We first went to India, and stayed there for one week before travelling to Malaysia. Since then I have been diligently studying with the encouragement of my parents, and hope my younger brother and sister will do so as well,” the youth said softly, adding he wished to become a scientist someday.

Another Kabul native, Alireza A., 15, fled with his family of six shortly after Ali’s left. He said they were fortunate as his father owned a tyre store in Dubai.

“We stayed in India for three and a half months before coming here. Frankly I was fearful at first as I did not know much of Malaysia, but in my time here I have found it to my liking.

“With God’s blessing I will continue to study, and one day make my family proud by becoming a businessman,” Alireza said.

Mahdi AH, 15, is the youngest of three children to a housewife and a cookie factory owner.

“It has only been a few months in Malaysia. We fled 18 months ago, first heading to Pakistan for a year, then India for two weeks, and after that Iran for three months,” Mahdi said.

He was more forthcoming about his time here, saying he enjoys the nature and Malaysian weather.

“Most of all you can study in peace, which was very difficult before. I am aiming to become a computer programmer later on, and I am willing to endure whatever it takes to reach that goal,” Mahdi said.

As the interview drew to a close, the final question lit up the trio’s faces when they were asked if they hoped to someday see Afghanistan again.

All eight pairs of eyes lit up.

“Of course, Afghanistan was, is and always will be our homeland. Those who do not know the suffering endured there will not know what it is like, but we can only hope when peace does touch our land we will be ready to return to her embrace once again,” Mahdi said.