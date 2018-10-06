2,442 people take part in Sabah governor’s birthday parade

Sabah governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin seen here during the Malaysia Day celebrations at Padang Merdeka in Kota Kinabalu September 16, 2018. — Bernama file pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 6 ― A total of 2,442 people who made up 74 contingents took part in the marching parade in conjunction with the 65th birthday of Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin at Padang Merdeka here today.

The marching parade also saw the participation of security forces including the police, Armed Forces, public and private agencies, non-governmental organisations and students.

The event kicked off at 6.55 with the Governor receiving the royal salute from the guard of honour followed by the national anthem “Negaraku” and “Sabah Tanah Airku” and a 17-gun salute.

Apart from the parade, the Governor was also entertained by a silent drill performance by the Royal Malaysian Navy and a Happy Birthday song by the Kota Kinabalu City Hall.

Also present were his wife, Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and the three Deputy Chief Ministers Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau, Datuk Jaujan Sambakong and Datuk Christina Liew. ― Bernama