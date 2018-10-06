Chong Wei gets medical clearance to return home tomorrow

Datuk Lee Chong Wei has been receiving treatment in Taiwan for early stage nose cancer the past two months. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 ― Malaysian fans around the country and globe can rejoice as Lee Chong Wei will be returning to Malaysia tomorrow.

The 36-year-old had been receiving treatment in Taiwan for early stage nose cancer the past two months. He missed the Asian games and World Championships as a result.

In a statement released by Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), its president Datuk Sri Norza Zakaria confirmed the news.

“With reference to news reports regarding the return of Datuk Lee Chong Wei from Taiwan, I had spoken to Chong Wei on Wednesday (October 3) and at that point he still hadn't received medical clearance.

“I'm pleased to update you that Chong Wei has now just been cleared by his medical team to return to Kuala Lumpur tomorrow.

“On behalf of BAM, i strongly urge members of the media and the Malaysian public in general to respect his privacy and that of his family.”

Despite the clearance to travel back, Chong Wei still needs at least another month to recover from the “proton therapy” he was said to be receiving.