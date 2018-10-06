DPM: Wellbeing of fireman’s daughters will be given proper attention

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail spent half an hour visiting Adnan Othman’s family in Taman Jaya Lukut here today. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PORT DICKSON, Oct 6 ― The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry will ensure that the wellbeing of the two children of Adnan Othman, one of the six member of the Fire and Rescue Department’s Water Rescue Unit who died in a search and rescue operation at a mining pool in Puchong, Selangor, on Wednesday, will be given proper attention.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said this would include necessary assistance and proper education.

“Besides, we will also take care of his father who suffers from vision impairment, and his younger sibling who has learning disabilities,” she told reporters after spending half an hour visiting Adnan’s family in Taman Jaya Lukut here today.

Adnan, 33, leaves behind wife Norshamiza Salleh, 32, and two daughters ― four-year-old Nur Aisyah Damia and two-year-old Nur Aliyah Maisara.

Meanwhile, Norshamiza said she was deeply touched by the deputy prime minister’s visit.

“I would like to thank the deputy prime minister and all parties involved for their concern and advice.

“She (Dr Wan Azizah) told me that life goes on no matter what happens, and that everyone has their own journey in life but we will never know where and how our journey end. I could not thank her enough for those words of motivation,” she said.

Norshamiza is a trainer at the Health Ministry Training Institute in Sungai Buloh, Selangor. ― Bernama