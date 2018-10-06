Don’t raise trouble, Selangor MB warns PKR delegates

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari says PKR will not hesitate to take firm action against any of the delegates if they were involved in a fracas. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA SELANGOR, Oct 6 ― Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari today warned Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) delegates not to cause any commotion during the PKR election in the state.

He said PKR would not hesitate to take firm action against any of the delegates if they were involved in a fracas.

“We (the party) will hold a special meeting (before the election), to find a suitable measure to ensure that the elections will take place smoothly especially during the polling process.

“We will take firm action as the party had shown earlier whereby the party could fire them if they acted abusively (during the election),” he told reporters after officiating the release of the 2018 Xploride Bukit Melawati cycling programme participants here.

Also present was Bukit Melawati State Assemblywoman Juwairiya Zulkifli.

PKR elections for Selangor would take place from October 14, 21 and 28 in several districts including Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor and Sabak Bernam.

Commenting further, Amirudin who is contesting for a Central Leadership Council seat at the polls, said he would also place police personnel around the polling stations as a measure to ensure that the commotions in Penang and Kedah would not been repeated.

“We have given the election schedule to the state police for the purpose of getting down to the location and controlling the situation ... we are very hopeful that elections in the state are made in a peaceful manner,” he said.

Recently in Penang and Kedah, some PKR delegates were hurt in commotions during the party elections when some members became unhappy with the e-vote system which was being used for the first time. ― Bernama