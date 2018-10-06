20,000 Pahang PKR members to elect new leadership today

State PKR chief coodinator R.Nadarajan said the election would involve 14 divisions. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUANTAN, Oct 6 — Approximately 20,000 members of PKR in Pahang are qualified to vote for new leadership line up at the national and divisional levels today.

State PKR chief coodinator R.Nadarajan said the election would involve 14 divisions, namely Kuantan, Indera Mahkota, Paya Besar, Pekan, Rompin, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Temerloh, Bera, Bentong, Kuala Krau, Maran and Cameron Highlands.

So far, Kuantan, Indera Mahkota, Pekan, Cameron Highlands and Kuala Krau had seen the candidates for their respective division chief post, won uncontested.

“The polling process will take place from 10 am to 5 pm using the e-voting system.

“We expect the results to be officially known at the latest two hours after the end of the voting period,” he told Bernama this morning.

Nadarajan said among the hot spots in this year’s party election were in Paya Besar, Temerloh and Jerantut as large number of voters involved.

He said Bera had also been deemed a hotspot as one of the candidates for the division chief post was allegedly involved in power abuse case recently.

“In order to avoid any untoward incident and to ensure voters’ safety, we have sought police and Rela’s help to control security at polling centres,” he said.

Nadarajan added that all contesting candidates had also pledged commitment to practising matured politics, high level of discipline and healthy competition for the sake of the party. — Bernama