Kylie Jenner teases 3D collection for Halloween

The collection will span lipsticks, glosses, eyeshadows and highlighters— Picture courtesy of Kylie Cosmetics

LOS ANGELES, Oct 6 — For her next trick, Kylie Jenner is working on 3D beauty collections.

The reality TV star and makeup entrepreneur has been working on a special Halloween collection via her Kylie Cosmetics label, featuring freaky 3D packaging that includes motifs of ghosts, bats and cobwebs.



According to teaser photos shared with her 116 million Instagram followers, the collection will span lipsticks, glosses, eyeshadows and highlighters, and comes with its own pair of 3D glasses. The names, which include “Nightmare,” “Hey Pumpkin,” “Bite Me” and “Hex On My Ex,” also follow a spooky, Halloween theme.



“It’s such an amazing feeling working on something for so long and to finally show you guys and you LOVE it!!” the star wrote on Instagram, adding: “This have been such a fun collection to create!!”

The collection is the latest big drop from Kylie Cosmetics, which recently unveiled a brand new collaboration with Jenner’s best friend, influencer Jordyn Woods. The star also introduced fans to a 21st bumper collection in August, as well as revealing her first customizable palette last month. — AFP-Relaxnews