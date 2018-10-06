Meg Ryan linked to TV return through ‘The Obsolescents’

Actress Meg Ryan has had a long hiatus from TV. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 6 — After a five-year absence, Meg Ryan could be doubling down on a return to episodic TV with a starring role in The Obsolescents, a new comedy show from Lorne Michaels, producer on 30 Rock, Portlandia, Wayne’s World and Man Seeking Woman.

Meg Ryan is already involved as one of the producers of town council comedy The Obsolescents and could now be taking on its leading role.

Lorne Michaels, the Saturday Night Live sketch show creator, is another of the show’s executive producers, his resumé also including 30 Rock, Portlandia and more; his Portlandia colleague Andrew Singer is also involved, while Andrew Gottlieb comes in from “Fuller House.”

Ryan’s career began with runs on 1980s shows As the World Turns and Wildside, before landing a spot on “Top Gun” and then co-starring in “When Harry Met Sally” before popping up in early 1990s cartoon series “Captain Planet and the Planeteers”).

Since then she’s remained a mostly movie actress, bar the odd one-off or cameo (The Simpsons in 2007, Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2009), a supporting role in Lisa Kudrow’s online show Web Therapy (2013), a part in unproduced TV pilot How I Met Your Dad (2014) and another support slot for ABC Family TV movie Fan Girl (2015).

She is co-producing and starring in “Picture Paris,” an episodic adaptation of a 2011 half-hour comedy drama short, at one point expected for 2018, and in 2015 made her directorial debut with wartime drama Ithaca. — AFP-Relaxnews