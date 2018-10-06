Mary Katrantzou and Victoria's Secret tease capsule collection

Greek designer Mary Katrantzou will show off her capsule collection this November. — AFP pic

LONDON, Oct 6 — Fashion designer Mary Katrantzou is teaming up with Victoria’s Secret on a capsule collection.

The British creative has joined forces with the lingerie giant on a capsule collection that will go on show during the label’s annual fashion show this November, Vogue.com reports.

Details of the project are being kept under wraps, but a Victoria’s Secret Instagram post hints at plenty of bold, vibrant prints in floral hues.

“I wanted the collection to be colorful and uplifting, bold, and strong,” the designer told Vogue. “It’s designed to empower women to have fun with their undergarments and feel free to explore pattern and color as a second skin.” She added: “The pieces can be worn as undergarments or as actual clothing, so all the fabrications have dual purpose. I wanted to stay true to our brand heritage, so pattern and color are integral to the collection, but we always kept the Victoria’s Secret girl central to the design process.”

The move is not Victoria Secret’s first big-name fashion collaboration—last year saw the brand work with the French luxury label Balmain on a series of bras, underwear, T-shirts, tank tops, camisoles and handbags, which debuted at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai. — AFP-Relaxnews