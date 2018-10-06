Cara Delevingne is the face of Burberry’s ‘Her’ fragrance

Cara Delevingne's Burberry campaign was shot by photographer Juergen Teller. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 6 — A love song to London, Burberry’s new female fragrance—“Her”—captures the audacious and dynamic vibrancy of the British capital. The brand drives home the message with its choice of ambassador, the British actress Cara Delevingne, who features in a campaign shot out and about in her hometown.

Burberry is celebrating London with a new women’s Eau de Parfum called “Her.” The scent has been crafted by renowned French perfumer Francis Kurkdjian, who has developed a fruity floral fragrance with plenty of character, nodding to the vibrant energy of the British capital.

The fragrance opens with a burst of red and black berries—with blackcurrant, blueberry and raspberry—followed by a heart of jasmine and violet. The base brings notes of dry amber and musk.

“Her Eau de Parfum by Burberry is unique because it is a memorable signature. To achieve that, you need a strong accord, an olfactive story that translates your vision. The combination of these sunburstberries and British spirit blended with the ambery musky accord brings this very unique signature. You can immediately recognize when someone is wearing it. It’s a signature scent,” Francis Kurkdjian said in a statement.

Cara Delevingne’s London

Born in London, the British model and actress, Cara Delevingne, is the ideal ambassador for this fragrance. Her adventurous spirit and her rebellious and audacious style have already won over Burberry on several occasions, notably for its ready-to-wear collections. The model therefore seems like a natural choice for the face of Burberry’s most London-centric scent.

Shot by the photographer, Juergen Teller, the campaign follows Cara Delevingne around some of London’s most iconic sights. The model even performs the campaign soundtrack, “Maybe it’s because I’m a Londoner.”

“Her” is out now via Burberry stockists and online at www.burberry.com. The range comprises the Eau de Parfum in various sizes plus a body lotion, shower gel and deodorant. — AFP-Relaxnews