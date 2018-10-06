The Body Shop pushes for an end to cosmetics animal testing around the world

Cruelty-free cosmetics have become a major trend within the beauty industry over the past few years. — Picture courtesy of Body Shop

NEW YORK, Oct 6 — The Body Shop has teamed up with the animal rights organization Cruelty Free International to protest against cosmetic animal testing.

Over the past 15 months, the beauty giant has gathered a total of 8.3 million signatures denouncing the practice, which it presented at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on World Animal Day on Thursday.

The move marks 30 years of partnership between the two organizations, who are aiming to create a global framework to end animal testing while advancing the United Nations’ sustainable development agenda.

“We are determined to finish what Dame Anita Roddick started back in 1989, and today we are at the United Nations to call for collaboration among the cosmetic industry, civil society and governments to finally end cosmetic animal testing everywhere,” said David Boynton, CEO of The Body Shop, in a statement.

“A global framework is the only way to truly eliminate animal suffering,” added Michelle Thew, CEO of Cruelty Free International. “The petition demonstrates that across the globe, people want this practice to end.”

Cruelty-free cosmetics have become a major trend within the beauty industry over the past few years, with brands such as Tarte Cosmetics and Fenty Beauty by Rihanna seeing huge success with the business model. However, according to The Body Shop, it is still not illegal to test beauty products on animals in 80% of countries.

For more information on the campaign, see www.thebodyshop.com/against-animal-testing — AFP-Relaxnews