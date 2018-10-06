Behold, the most striking restaurant and bar designs of 2018

Rosina bar in Las Vegas, designed by Simeone Deary Design Group. — Picture courtesy of Rosina bar

LONDON, Oct 6 — A posh Dubai brasserie designed to evoke the colors, movement, and sounds of the sea and an opulent, Art Deco cocktail bar in Las Vegas that comes with a champagne call button have nabbed the titles of world’s most beautifully designed restaurant and bar, respectively.

Winners of the 10th annual Restaurant and Bar Design Awards were announced out of London this week, highlighting the most striking, inspiring and innovative designs of food and beverage spaces.

This year, seafood and steakhouse brasserie Sean Connolly at the Dubai Opera outranked the competition—a pool of 900 submissions—to take the title of Best Overall Restaurant.

Designed by Alexander & Co, the 350-seat restaurant spans 2,000 square meters of the Dubai Opera’s upper level and features a rooftop terrace with sweeping view of the towering Burj Khalifa.

From a column of braided ropes, to the marble, pearlescent table-tops and tiled, fish-scale ceiling, the design makes elegant but subtle nods to its marine inspiration.

Meanwhile, Rosina at The Venetian resort and hotel in Las Vegas was named best overall bar for its Art Deco design. Details like fringed, hanging light fixtures—nods to flapper girls—geometric prints, high-top tables and velvet chairs send guests back to the Roaring Twenties and into the world of Jay Gatsby.

Likewise the tufted maroon velvet banquettes and rich color palette of black, pearl, gold, and burgundy.

One of the bar’s standout features? A champagne call button that will send a bottle of bubbly to your table in moments.

Rosina was designed by the Simeone Deary Design Group.

Winners of the Restaurant and Bar Design Awards are judged by a panel of 45 influential personalities in design, hospitality and lifestyle and include everyone from top Singaporean chef Andre Chiang, to the CEO of the Dorchester Collection and editor at large of Elle Decoration UK.

Here are the some of the big winners:

Best Overall Bar: Rosina, Las Vegas, USA, designed by Simeone Deary Design Group (& Gensler)

Best Overall Restaurant: Sean Connolly, Dubai, UAE, by Alexander & Co

INTERNATIONAL WINNERS

Middle East and Africa Bar: Rockets Lolitas, Johannesburg, South Africa by Soda Custom PTY Ltd

Middle East and Africa Restaurant: Sean Connolly, Dubai, UAE, Alexander & Co

Asia Bar: The Wine Ayutthaya, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Thailand, Bangkok Project Studio

Asia Restaurant: Osteria Marzia, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, A Work of Substance

Australia and Pacific Bar: Chandon, Coldstream, Australia, Foolscap Studio

Australia and Pacific Restaurant: Ishizuka, Melbourne, Australia, Russell & George

Europe Bar: VyTA Enoteca Regionale del Lazio, Rome, Italy, by COLLIDANIELARCHITETTO

Europe Restaurant: Romola, Madrid, Spain, Office for Political Innovation

Americas Bar: Rosina, Las Vegas, USA, Simeone Deary Design Group (& Gensler)

Americas Restaurant: Akira Back, Toronto, Canada, Studio Munge — AFP-Relaxnews