Thylane Blondeau launches fashion line

Thylane Blondeau is one of many models dabbling in fashion. ― AFP pic

PARIS, Oct 6 — Thylane Blondeau is turning her fashion industry experience into a new clothing venture.

The French model has been working on a fashion brand dubbed ‘Heaven May,’ with her debut collection set for release on October 11, WWD reports.

“I have a lot of fans, and they’re always like: ‘Where did you buy this? Where did you find this?’” Blondeau told WWD. “And I was like, everything they like I am going to do it for them and for me.”

The 36-piece collection spans comfortable separates, such as sweatshirts, dresses, denim, leggings and even footwear. The model, who has been teasing the new launch to her 2.4 million Instagram followers, has already hinted that a second collection could also be on the way in the near future.

The launch comes at a busy time for 17-year-old Blondeau, whose modelling career was kickstarted when she appeared on the cover of Vogue Enfants as a child. This year has seen the star take to the catwalk for L’Oreal (she is a brand ambassador for the beauty giant) and Byblos, as well as landing a starring role in the Juicy Couture Spring/Summer 2018 campaign, and landing the July cover of Cosmopolitan Russia. She has also walked the runway for Polo Ralph Lauren and Dolce & Gabbana in the past.

Blondeau is the latest in a long line of models turning their talents to fashion design, with other recent examples including Kaia Gerber, whose capsule collection with Karl Lagerfeld launched this season, and Gigi Hadid, who famously teamed up with Tommy Hilfiger on four seasonal collections. — AFP-Relaxnews