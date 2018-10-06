Tom Petty compilation ‘The Best of Everything’ coming soon

Tom Petty's latest disc will release digitally and as a two-CD set. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 6 — A new 38-track collection of Tom Petty’s career hits has been announced.

The 38-song double album brings together remastered hits by the late Tom Petty singing solo as well as with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and his pre-Heartbreakers band Mudcrutch (which has released two new albums since their reunion in 2007).

The set also includes two unreleased tracks: “For Real,” and an alternate take on the album’s title track (originally included on 1985’s “Southern Accents”). The new version of “The Best of Everything,” which restores a never-heard second verse to the song, is available to listen here.

The collection also features an essay on Petty by Academy Award-winning screenwriter, director, and journalist Cameron Crowe.

The collection follows hot on the heels of “An American Treasure,” a 60-track compilation of unreleased Tom Petty material (alternate takes, live versions, demos, and 12 unreleased songs), released last week.

“The Best of Everything” will release digitally and as a two-CD set on November 16. LP versions will be out December 7. — AFP-Relaxnews