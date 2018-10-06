Coca-Cola UK launches cinnamon-spiked cola for the holidays

The cinnamon cola is available in 500ml and 1.25l bottles until the end of the year. — Picture courtesy of CocaCola

LONDON, Oct 6 — Britons are getting cinnamon-flavored Coca-Cola for the holiday season.

Described as a festive new addition of sugar and spice, the zero-sugar limited-edition cinnamon-spiked cola is apparently “bursting with warming flavors.”

The cinnamon cola is available in 500ml and 1.25l bottles until the end of the year.

It’s the latest innovative flavor twist out of the soda industry.

Both Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have expressed interest in infusing their pop drinks with cannabis, which has become more widely legalized in parts of the US and Canada.

Likewise, Molson Coors is working on a non-alcoholic beverage also made with cannabis. — AFP-Relaxnews