Islamic affairs minister vows end to moral policing

Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa says the government will shun enforcement seen as moral policing for areas under its jurisdiction. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Oct 6 — The Pakatan Harapan government will shun enforcement seen as moral policing for areas under its jurisdiction and will instead pursue a policy of “compassionate Islam”, said Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department who is in charge of Islamic affairs told The Star in an interview that the government has no intention to interfere in Malaysians’ private lives and will focus instead on matters that affect security.

“Let’s say you commit something within your personal, individual sphere — I will not interfere.

“For example, consumption of alcohol is wrong for a Muslim, but if you consume it within your sphere, then as part of the government, I will not interfere,” he said in the interview.

The minister said his attention will only be drawn by matters that appear in the public sphere and which have implications on any community’s sensitivities, are of questionable legality, or outright criminal.

Short of these, he pledged that the authorities will not intervene.

The minister said he has advised all agencies under his purview to avoid enforcement on matters that occur in the privacy of Malaysians’ homes.

These include the controversial khalwat or close proximity enforcement, which he said was open to abuse and exploitation.

“The enforcement of khalwat falls within the states’ jurisdictions and it is not exactly under my jurisdiction, but we can have a platform where we meet all state directors of departments of Islamic affairs and share the concerns of the federal government on these issues,” he said.

Mujahid said the government is pursuing the ideology of “rahmatan lil alamin” or compassionate Islam, which he described as progressive and respectful of others’ beliefs and freedoms.

However, Mujahid conceded that this planned shift will face resistance from the the religiously conservative, especially among the civil servants whose work it is to enforce Islamic law.

“It will not be easy. There will be people who resent these ideas, even among the administrators. I tell them 'you might have your own interpretations, but you should respect the policy we are embarking today,’” he said.