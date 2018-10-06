Fire Dept will look at improving weaknesses in system, says director-general

Fire and Rescue Dept personnel carry the coffin of one of the firemen who perished during a rescue mission last night in Shah Alam October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 ― The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) will identify weaknesses in its Water Rescue Team (PPDA) operations that could have been averted in the tragic drowning of its six personnel at a mining pool at Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong near here.

Its director-general Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said they were looking at all the findings of the (ongoing) investigation into the incident.

“We are saddened by this tragedy,” he said when contacted by Bernama yesterday.

“Of course we will improve if there are weaknesses to prevent such an incident from happening in the future.

“There are many hypotheses, assumptions and theories as to how the men died. We value these opinions, it is not wrong, but let us carry out a thorough investigation,” said Mohammad Hamdan.

The six men were from the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) of the JBPM.

They had dived into a mining pool to search for a teenager who had fallen into the pool in Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong, Selangor on Wednesday.

They were Mohd Fatah Hashim, 34, Izatul Akma Wan Ibrahim, 32, Mazlan Omarbaki, 25, Yahya Ali, 24, Adnan Othman, 33, and Muhammad Hifdzul Malik Shaari, 25.

Meanwhile in Alor Setar, the Kedah JBPM had initiated a donation drive for its personnel to contribute to the families of the fallen heroes.

It was their way of honouring and remembering the six men who died during the call of duty.

Assistant director of Kedah JBPM Operations Division Senior Superintendent I Nazri Zakaria said the collection would be made at all fire stations and then handed over to the respective families.

The Alor Setar Fire and Rescue station also had a Yassin recital for the men yesterday, he added.

In Penang, State Housing, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo, representing the state government, presented a RM6,000 contribution to the Penang JBPM Operations Director Muhammad Tarmizi Md Jaafar.

Jagdeep said the money was a tribute to the six JBPM personnel.

“The Penang State Government has expressed its condolences and sympathy to the families. It is a tragedy that will not be forgotten by Malaysians.” ― Bernama