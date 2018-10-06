Cops to get Anwar’s account of false report on alleged sodomy case

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will be asked to give his statement on a false report of an alleged sodomy case in Singapore. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PORT DICKSON, Oct 6 ― The police will call PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to give his statement on an incorrect report of an alleged sodomy case in Singapore.

Port Dickson Deputy Police Chief DSP Mohd Faisal Mohd Noor said he had contacted Anwar's personal assistant yesterday. Anwar is the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Port Dickson Parliamentary by-election.

“We are still waiting for Anwar to come to the Port Dickson District Police Headquarters or our investigating officer will meet him since he has a tight campaign schedule.

“So far, the police have taken the testimony of four individuals including the complainant who is PKR Strategic Communications director, Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil. He had lodged a police report on the false news, on Monday.

“We also took the information of Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam and media representatives from Singapore and Utusan Malaysia,” he told reporters here yesterday.

Mohd Faisal said further investigations were still being conducted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 199 and upon completion of the investigation, it would be handed over to the Attorney-General for further action.

On Sunday, Lokman Noor via a post on his Facebook account quoted a news source from Mediacorp in Singapore claiming that Anwar was being investigated by the Singaporean authorities for being involved in a sodomy case in the island republic.

Mediacorp denied the news report. Lokman Noor had since deleted the Facebook posting. ― Bernama