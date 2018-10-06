Exploring ‘hipster cafes’ of Ipoh

Patisserie BoutiQue offers a scrumptious array of western dishes infused with Asian influences and the usual list of top quality coffees. ― Pictures by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Oct 6 ― We have reached a point in society where the only thing more fashionable than being in a hipster cafe is making fun of them.

Some may think them pretentious or expensive, but they are missing the point and the reason why this trend has erupted in our major cities.

Hipster cafes distinguish themselves because they are an expression of creativity, whether it comes in the form of eclectic interior designs or menu combinations.

In Ipoh, a city famous for coffee, it is no surprise the hipster cafe trend is booming and blooming, especially in the Old Town district.

The hipster cafes here have a few things in common ― they take what remains of Ipoh’s colonial-era structures and dress them with quirky decorations while serving contemporary food.

Above all, the cafes ooze creativity, and creativity is always cool.

Here are six of Ipoh’s most interesting hipster cafes (we decided to pick six because we are too hip for five or 10).

Burps and Giggles

This cafe, opened in September 2012, was one of the pioneering lights in the hipster cafe scene that has since flooded Ipoh.

It sits in a pre-war building that has been refurbished to create a cosy atmosphere.

In contrast to the busy streets outside, Burps and Giggles has a warm rustic ambience and relaxing music.

Old-time furnishings such as biscuit tins, vintage posters, and a classy mural of a woman deep in thought evoke nostalgic memories, while do-it-yourself lampshades and a handful of small trees lend a charming, homely feel.

Manager Amanda Teoh said Burps and Giggles was proud of being pioneers of the hipster cafe culture, as many had followed their path over the past six years.

“Before we started, there were very few cafes in Ipoh that focused on making a cup of good espresso based coffee.

“The scene in Ipoh revolved around bubble teas or colourful cocktails,” she said.

Since the first burps and giggles were heard in the cafe, little has changed in terms of decor and prices.

“We added some new more functional furniture along the way.

“The prices for coffees and juices are still the same so I guess we are not affected by inflation,” said Teoh.

And what of the cute name? Well, the reason for it is even cuter.

“My grandmother enjoyed seeing my baby niece burping and giggling after she drank milk. The name was inspired by baby burps as it never failed to cheer up the family every time,” said Teoh.

Patisserie BoutiQue

This delightful nook, located on the corner of Jalan Sultan Yusof and Jalan Panglima, is one of the original hipster cafes in Ipoh, and has gained quite a reputation since opening five years ago.

It is a small slice of European flair housed in an 80-year-old Ipoh colonial building, offering an array of western dishes infused with Asian influence and the usual list of coffees.

For instance, customers can treat themselves to seafood carbonara topped with chunks of salmon, French toast with imported unagi (eel), and finish with a slice of Sakura cheese cake.

The dishes and desserts have a homemade feel to them, lending a local twist to a cafe that evokes images of a French cafe ― what with its artwork of Paris cityscapes and Eiffel Tower.

Run by John Teoh, Kenneth Lee Chuan Ging, and Nicole Gan, the cafe took off just as the hipster cafe trend began to take root in Ipoh.

“Originally, we planned on setting up a sandwich bar. But Nicole had started baking and we decided to embrace that,” said John.

“The key is maintaining the quality of our dishes.

“We bring in new dishes but quality must be there, because that is why the customers come back.”

Dong Cafe

This is one of the newer choices on our list, as the 22 Hale Street cafe only opened its doors last September, before changing its name to Dong Cafe two months ago.

But it merits inclusion because of its contemporary hipster cafe menu with the ambience of a Ipoh vintage coffee house.

Housed in a 118-year-old colonial building, the cafe has antique items adorning its walls and placed in every nook and cranny.

You can enjoy a plate of chicken rendang nasi kerabu and a Nanyang coffee sago affogato, while admiring the exposed wooden beams, and tasteful furnishings on the wall that includes a vintage jukebox.

What is fascinating about this cafe is that it is only the tip of the experience here.

There is also a gift shop selling souvenirs and handicraft made by the Daybreak Association ― a vocational training centre for people with disabilities.

And in November, the cafe is expected to open a gallery above it, telling a multi-sensory of Ipoh’s past as well as an exhibition of the state’s only Peranakan house.

The shelves and walls at Cafe De Eight are filled with an array of movie paraphernalia ranging from postcards, posters to popcorn buckets.

Cafe de Eight

Our next choice is in Jalan Koo Chong Kong, nestled among the alleyways of Old Town.

While it may be difficult to find even for locals, Cafe de Eight is worth the hunt.

Opened four years ago, it boasts many of the traits one comes to expect from a hipster cafe: a menu filled with western food, quality coffee and sinful desserts served in an intimate, classy atmosphere.

But its decoration distinguishes the cafe from the rest.

You can see that owner Chee Zhen Yi is a film buff, as shelves and walls are filled with movie paraphernalia ranging from postcards, posters to popcorn buckets.

Below the menu on the wall sits a painting of Forrest Gump on a bench, appearing to contemplate which signature coffee to order next.

Another interesting attraction is Cafe de Eight’s wall of pockets, where customers can leave postcards that they want to send at a later date (the postcards will be sent by cafe staff).

And of course, the food and coffee have received rave reviews from their customers. The pork burger and homemade cakes stand out.

Espresso Lab is located in the relatively serene suburb of Canning Garden, making it the ideal spot to enjoy coffee on one of those rainy Ipoh weekends.

Espressolab

This is one of the few hipster cafes which is not located in the hustle and bustle of Old Town.

Instead, Espressolab is located in the relatively serene suburb of Canning Garden, making it the ideal spot to enjoy coffee on one of those rainy Ipoh weekends.

The cafe, which opened five years ago, hangs its hat on the quality of its coffee and the cozy, welcoming atmosphere of its premises.

It is also one of the many licensed outlets scattered in Malaysia.

“We encourage people to hang out here,” said Serene Siew, who has been running the place since December 2017.

“People like to spend three to four hours here, holding meetings and work gatherings. They feel it is a comfortable and casual place to wind down.

The cafe is popular among coffee aficionados, its chocolate crepe and piccolo latte really hits the spot.

“We also want to serve quality coffee, so we use top-quality beans.

“Each of our coffee has a double shot of espresso so we are popular with coffee lovers,” Siew said.

Karat Cafe

Run by Ezmal Elias, 26, the cafe looks the part, as the old government quarters has been redesigned to resemble a traditional kampung house.

Ezmal said its interior and menu are inspired by the look and charms of the building itself.

“The decoration style is influenced by the culture of Ipoh.

“For example, we have a wooden curtain from an old Chinese pharmacy and vintage signage we got from a local coffee shop.

“We put a little bit of Ipoh inside Karat Cafe so the customer feels the ‘kampung’ environment.

“The food also compliments our environment, like asam pedas with white rice, daging dendeng, and bird’s nest noodles. We also serve some western cuisine such as pasta and lasagna but we give them a Malaysian twist.

Next to Karat is Thumb’s cafe, which is an equally delightful nook that shares much of it’s charming fusion concepts.

Both cafes ooze chic and style, but they manage to do it without running roughshod over the traditional aspects of Malaysian cuisine.

“We bring people closer by having this home environment where people feels like they’re in a big house with family eating together. We have this motto that we love to use, which is ‘you are home when you are here’.”