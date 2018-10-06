A good dose of ‘Venom’

Venom is the anti-hero we all deserve. ― Pictures courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 ― Make no mistake. Venom is a romantic comedy of sorts — with human-chomping aliens in tow.

The relationship in question is between Eddie Brock, played by all-too handsome Tom Hardy, and gorgeous fiancée Anne (Michelle Williams).

Meanwhile, the bond between Hardy and the titular character provides for much of the fun in the movie.

The alien symbiote known as Venom was first introduced on the big screen in its full glory in 2007’s Spider-Man 3, but expect the gooey human-eater to be given director Ruben Fleischer’s Zombieland treatment as he takes a more light-hearted albeit wacky approach.

Consider it a superhero origin story, for an ultra-violent alien being that is always ravenously hungry, and insists on a diet of livestock, especially human heads (arms and legs will do too).

For the uninitiated, Venom, an alien life form that bonds with its host (never call it a parasite though, it hates that), makes it to Earth with several others of his kind, thanks to millionaire madman Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed).

Cue hotshot investigative TV journalist Brock, out to spoil Drake’s scheme of finding a way to bond symbiotes with human hosts to enable mankind to look for space real estate to address overpopulation and Earth’s dwindling resources.

While it begins a little slow, the movie is as infectious if you allow it to be, though reviews from irate fanboys who insist on an R-rated Venom.

Strangely enough, Lady Gaga fans dishing out bad reviews to ensure the movie doesn’t eclipse their pop star’s A Star Is Born ― has seen more damning reviews for the movie than it deserves.

Truth be told, Venom is more than an watchable comic take of an anti-hero, without being as self-referential as Deadpool, though no less insightful and almost poetic, spewing lines of chomping one’s legs, arms and face off so its victim will be a legless, armless, rolling down the street with such panache.

Fleischer manages what is almost physical slapstick many would not have expected of Hardy. That works well with his on-point comedic delivery of Venom’s quick and brash quips.

Hardy seemingly can do no wrong with well-executed frenetic and chaotic action scenes, including the finale showdown between Venom and an even more terrifying symbiote in Riot.

Actors Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams in 'Venom'.

From being masked in Mad Max: Fury Road, Batman: The Dark Knight Rises and Dunkirk or the scraggly beard and bandana in The Revenant, thankfully Venom allows fans to see Hardy in his chiselled glory.

Not just for his good looks, but also for his expressions and dedication in playing Jekyll and Hyde moments when Venom takes over.

Once the two eventually come together, and even agree on a twisted brand of vigilante justice (only eat bad people), they are a lovely and striking example of opposites attract, and Hardy’s solo good-cop, bad-cop takes center stage in the budding bromance.

The movie is definitely far from perfect, with its initial slow pacing, and underdeveloped supporting characters that lack real motivation and depth.

Malaysian fans can ignore that, at least for the first 15 minutes, because the symbiotes land in Malaysia — supposedly 20 kilometres from Sibu.

Preview screenings saw crowds howl in surprise and delight at the references.

Who needs Crazy Rich Asians, when you can expect a dose of Bahasa Malaysia and shots in Sarawak (yes, even toilets are correctly labelled tandas) in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film (even if it is a Sony Pictures collaboration)?

Criticism aside, it is important to note that although Venom and Brock have found a way to exist symbiotically, post-credit scene suggests, there is room for more Venom.

The movie is now playing in GSC and other cinemas nationwide.