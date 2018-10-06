Rafizi gains on Azmin in race to be Anwar’s second in PKR

A PKR Central Electoral Committee officer hands a printed piece of paper containing a QR code to a party member during the party’s election in Johor Baru September 30, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 — Rafizi Ramli’s challenge of Datuk Seri Azmin Ali in the PKR election gained fresh impetus after he secured the backing of party branches in Kelantan and Terengganu.

According to the party’s 2018 election portal, the former secretary-general secured 5,211 votes over the incumbent deputy president’s 4,922 in Kelantan.

In the neighbouring Terengganu, Rafizi’s margin over Azmin was larger, with the former taking 1,506 votes against the latter’s 1,269.

The outcome of the Kelantan election is still pending the disposal of 400 dubious votes.

Azmin previously took an early lead against Rafizi by winning the support of the Penang and Johor branches.

Former de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim already won the party’s presidency uncontested.