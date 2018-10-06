Where bird watchers flock together

The Kinta Nature Park has several ponds and is believed to be one of the largest heronries in Malaysia. — Pictures by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 6 — Kinta Nature Park, which is in the outskirts of Batu Gajah, is a popular place for bird lovers.

The park was opened last year after undergoing upgrading works for a long time.

Visitors admiring the birds at the Kinta Nature Park in Batu Gajah.

It offers splendid opportunities for the visitors who want to experience nature.

The park has restored a watchtower, pavilions, walkways and toilets.

With the many ponds in the area, visitors can even go fishing.

A bird is seen perched on top a wooden pole next to one of the pond at the Kinta Nature Park in Batu Gajah. — Picture by Farhan Najib

The ideal hour for bird watching is in the evening, but visitors can also see some in the morning.

The Kinta Nature Park is believed to be one of the largest heronries in Malaysia, where five species of herons and egrets, such as the Grey Heron, the Black-crowned Night Heron, and the Cattle Egret, can be found there.

Birds can be easily spotted around the ponds at the Kinta Nature Park in Batu Gajah.

Among others, Black & Red Broadbill, Blue Throated Bee Eater, Lesser Coucal, Olive Backed Sunbird, Orange Bellied Flower Pecker, Purple Heron, Thick Billed Green Pigeon and Yellow Eared Spiderhunter are also spotted at the park.