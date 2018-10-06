Yes, it is very near! — Lee Yew Meng

OCTOBER 6 — The Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim bashing is like the latest game in town. Secret bank accounts, sex videos and so on.

The intensity of the bashing heightened when the Port Dickson MP gave way to Anwar. There are six other contenders for the by-election after one disqualification. With the two luminaries of dubious distinctions, i.e. former Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Tan Sri Isa Samad and former Anwar personal assistant Saiful Bukhari in the ring, the PD initiative has been turned into a circus!

PAS has joined the circus by questioning Anwar’s eligibility as an election candidate. In a press conference, they claimed that only a “free pardon” under Article 48 of the Federal Constitution entitles Anwar and not the “full pardon” that he received as stated in the communication from Istana Negara.

Anwar can’t have missed that a barrage of criticism follows whenever he comments, however disconnected to Tun Dr Mahathir’s administration it may be. It is quite possible that the PH coalition could have won GE14 without Dr Mahathir’s chairmanship but certainly it was Dr Mahathir’s standing which allowed the peaceful transition! That accounts for the adulation of the under 40-years-old and the forgiveness of the older folks, and that includes me. Consequently, Dr Mahathir has come closest to a “protected species”.

Whether he likes it or not, some of us do think he was given a chance for atonement, which he is doing magnificently! The high heavens is smiling on him, and us.

Whereas in Anwar’s case, after his career was derailed 20 years ago and incarcerated for almost 11 of those years, and to be denied the prime ministership (he was still in jail) when his coalition won, must have been absolute “ecstasy and agony”. It was extremely honest of him to have admitted he wished it was him to lead the government during a forum in Singapore (he was also bashed for his candour).

He cannot un-utter nor un-do what’s said and done but he must re-design his schedule for the next two years. He must be seen as a pm-in-waiting who is patently patient, albeit very eager.

Anwar must desist from all comments on domestic politics, including government deliveries. Be deeply involved in geopolitics. Go to Asean, Europe, Middle East and the Americas. Strengthen the Mahathir administration foreign policies with the rest of the world.

Dr Mahathir has confirmed many times that he will hand over to Anwar as agreed and now Lim Kit Siang reaffirmed that winning PD is “an important building block” for Malaysia Baru. And Dr Mahathir will campaign in PD.

“Dear Anwar, besides PH’s firm resolve that you are to take over, all reasonable “safeguards” are in place, and there is no one in Malaysia who can match your skills and passion to ensure Malaysia Baru is not a notion. Yes, it is very near.”

* Datuk Lee Yew Meng is CEO of Genovasi d.school.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.