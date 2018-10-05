Syed Saddiq shocked by state of Mokhtar Dahari Academy

Syed Saddiq said the ministry would launch an investigation into the football academy and lodge a report with the MACC. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, Oct 5 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman expressed disappointment on learning of the problems faced by the RM85 million Mokhtar Dahari Academy (AMD).

In his surprise visit to the football academy in Gambang near here today, he said AMD seemed to have failed in achieving its objective in producing talented and world class players due to lack of training facilities and equipment.

“I’m deeply disappointed after seeing what is happening especially in relation to the facilities and equipment there. What is more saddening is that the basic which is the food aspect is not emphasised that some players have to go hungry as the food prepared does not meet the quality requirements.

“Other problems are the lack of balls for practice which has affected the performance of the players,” he told reporters.

Syed Saddiq who spent more than two hours at the academy made the visit following the dialogue session with Malaysian football fans in Kuala Lumpur yesterday, who had asked him to carry out an audit of all the allocations provided for the National Football Development Programme.

On the 740 building defects and damage found at AMD, the minister said that the Public Works Department would call the main contractor for the construction of the academy on Oct 10.

Syed Saddiq said the ministry would also conduct a thorough investigation including lodging a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission. — Bernama