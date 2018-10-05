DPM: Welfare first for single mum jailed for prostitution and her child

A single mother convicted of prostitution was ordered to be given six strokes of the cane and jailed for six months by the Terengganu Shariah High Court in Kuala Terengganu September 27, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail stressed today that Putrajaya is putting the welfare of the single mother, who was sentenced for prostitution in Terengganu, and her child first.

Dr Wan Azizah said she was “deeply saddened” by the sentence, but insisted that her ministry does not want to intercede in the decision of the state’s Shariah court, which sentenced the single mother to caning and imprisonment.

“We do not wish to interfere in court matters but the welfare of women and children are my priority,” the women, family and community development minister said in a statement.

“My officers from the Welfare Department are already speaking to the family of the woman in question and looking into ensuring the welfare of her child is taken care of.”

Dr Wan Azizah said her ministry is also examining the details of the woman’s divorce, and is attempting to track down her ex-husband who reportedly had not been paying child support.

She said she had been briefed by Welfare Department officers on the woman’s situation and found that she is a mother of two children, one from her previous marriage, born in 2011, and another with her current partner, who was given up for adoption last year.

“The woman had applied for welfare aid in 2016 but her application was declined as she had already given up her child to her sister for adoption.

“The woman in question was also found to be fit and able to work,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah continued, “We respect and abide by the decision of the Shariah Court in this matter and agree that crimes should not go unpunished.

“We look at the circumstances surrounding any situation and find means of helping to rehabilitate the offender.”

The single mother was sentenced to six strokes of the cane and six months imprisonment for prostituting herself by the Terengganu Shariah High Court on Thursday.

The caning will take place within 14 days from the sentence date should there be no appeal by the defendant.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this article contained an error which has since been corrected.