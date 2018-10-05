Gapena, DBP should publish patriotic poetry anthology, says DPM

Dr Wan Azizah said poets should do their part in appreciating the spirit of nationalism with a new understanding. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today proposed the Federation of National Writers Associations of Malaysia (Gapena) and Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) publish a compilation of patriotic poems in line with the new Malaysia.

She said although events leading to the nation’s independence had already been narrated in history books, poets should do their part in appreciating the spirit of nationalism with a new understanding.

“That spirit must be translated into patriotic poems which are more meaningful and refreshing.

“We also hope reciters will improve on their poetry recitation techniques to make their presentations more interesting,” she said at the “Sayembara Puisi Kemerdekaan 2018” poetry competition here today.

Her speech text was read out by her political secretary Romli Ishak.

Also present were Gapena chief I Datuk Zainal Abidin Borhan and DBP director-general Datuk Abdul Adzis Abas.

Meanwhile, Siti Nur Zafran Zainal Abidin from Pahang who recited the poem titled “Dialah Pemikir Bangsa” by Ab Rani Embi emerged winner of the poetry competition.

She took home RM5,000 cash and a certificate.

Nur Sharina Cik Ibrahim of Penang won second place by reciting the poem titled “Landskapkan Ladang Merdeka” by Meriam Awang Lah and received a cash prize of RM3,000, while Nor Hafuza Muhammad Arif from Kuala Lumpur who read the poem titled “Genggaman Perjuangan” by A. Hamid Jermain finished third with a cash prize of RM2,000. — Bernama