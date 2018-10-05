Pakatan mulls mechanism to channel funds to Opposition states

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said it is the policy of the Pakatan Harapan government to ensure development is carried out in all states fairly. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUANTAN, Oct 5 ― The Pakatan Harapan government is studying the best mechanism to channel funds to four states ruled by Opposition parties to ensure the states concerned are not left behind in the development of the country.

Economic Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali said it is the policy of the Pakatan Harapan government to ensure development is carried out in all states fairly and equitably especially in states which have been neglected in the context of country’s development.

“Even though there are states under Barisan Nasional (BN) and PAS administration, we must see to it development in the state is fairly implemented in the interest of the people.

“It is just that we are studying the suitable delivery mechanism and method to ensure development funds reached the people especially those in the rural areas,” he said.

Azmin who is also PKR deputy president told reporters after attending a speech competition on New Malaysia at Dewan Dagangan Indera Mahkota here today which was also attended by Indera Mahkota MP, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah who is also Foreign Minister.

Initial discussions on the matter had been conducted at the Presidential Council today and would be studied closely by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir to ensure the mechanism to be introduced would not create a situation of two governments as happened during BN government’s rule before this. ― Bernama