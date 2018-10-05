Court sets Oct 10 for decision on Rantau election petition

The election petition hearing filed by Dr Streram on May 23 to nullify the Election Commission’s decision in declaring former Negri Sembilan mentri besar as the winner of the Rantau state seat in the GE14 has concluded today. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEREMBAN, Oct 5 ― The Special Election Court here today set October 10 for the decision whether to continue with the contempt of court proceedings involving one of the witnesses in the election petition hearing filed by Dr S. Streram to nullify the Election Commission’s decision for the Rantau state seat in the 14th general election (GE14).

The court fixed the date for the decision after one of the EC witnesses had told the court that he received a short message through WhatsApp application that could be considered a contempt of court from one of the witnesses who had already testified.

Meanwhile, the election petition hearing filed by Dr Streram on May 23 to nullify the Election Commission’s decision in declaring former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan as the winner of the Rantau state seat in the GE14 has concluded today after calling 17 witnesses.

The 12-day proceedings involved seven witnesses each who appeared for the petitioner and the Election Commission (EC), while three other witnesses appeared for the first respondent, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Dr Streram’s lawyer Mohamed Haniff Katri Abdullah said the election petition hearing for all parties had been completed and no more witnesses would be called.

Dr Streram in his petition, named Mohamad as the first respondent; returning officer Amino Agus Suyub as the second respondent and the EC as the third respondent. ― Bernama