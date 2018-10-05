After 'Avengers 4,' Chris Evans joins Daniel Craig in 'Knives Out'

Chris Evans (pic) joins Daniel Craig in 2019 crime drama ‘Knives Out’. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 5 ― With Avengers 4 having finished filming, its Captain America, Chris Evans, has joined another famous franchise actor, James Bond's Daniel Craig, for 2019 crime drama Knives Out, according to Deadline Hollywood.

Daniel Craig signed up for Knives Out after James Bond 25 swapped directors and had its shooting schedule bumped to March 2019.

Now Chris Evans, thought to have said his goodbyes to Marvel's Cinematic Universe, is getting involved.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” he wrote on Twitter. “It was an emotional day to say the least.”

“Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

The commemorative tweet is widely understood to mark Evans' departure from the MCU, an event previously expected to take place in preceding film Avengers: Infinity War.

Now Evans is joining Knives Out, per Deadline's reporting, and it's not just Craig who is already on board.

Rian Johnson, who directed Star Wars: The Last Jedi and is heavily involved in a new, undated Star Wars trilogy, is helming the murder mystery.

Also behind the camera is Johnson's production partner Ram Bergman and another frequent collaborator, cinematographer Steve Yedlin.

Johnson and Bergman leapt on the opportunity to work with Craig once Bond 25's scheduling shifted ― he's to play the film's detective.

That happened after James Bond 25 exchanged director Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire, 28 Days Later) for Cary Fukunaga (True Detective, Beasts of No Nation), necessitating a delay in its production schedule. ― AFP-Relaxnews