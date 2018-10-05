Selangor Sultan: Drowned firemen made noble sacrifice

Fire department officer, Abdul Ralid Zainuddin, adjusts flags at the Fire and Rescue Department’s KL headquarters to fly at half-mast in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Oct 5 — The Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and his consort have expressed their condolences to the widows and family members of firemen who died in a search and rescue operation at a mining pool in Puchong, Selangor, on Wednesday.

“I and the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin wish to express our sympathy and condolences to the widows and family members of the six firemen who were killed while carrying out their duties.

“Indeed, the sacrifice of these heroes is a noble virtue,” he said through a post on the Royal Selangor Office’s Facebook page today.

The Sultan said that to ease the burden, the Selangor Zakat Board would also be handing over donations to the family members.

In the incident at about 9.15pm, six personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department’s Water Rescue Unit were killed while conducting a search for a 17-year-old boy who had fallen into the mining pool. — Bernama