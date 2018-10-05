MB urges public not to spread unverified news on ‘Ipoh boom’

Ahmad Faizal said the unverified news could confuse and frighten the public in the state. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Oct 5 — Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu has urged the public not to spread unverified news on the blasts, followed by tremors in various parts of Perak, especially Ipoh, yesterday.

He said the unverified news could confuse and frighten the public in the state.

“I urge the public not to be so quick in spreading unverified news without confirmation from the government as this will give the impression that the state is not safe.

“We (the state government) will announce if we have the correct information, and so far, the situation in the state is under control and the people need not worry,” he told reporters when met after receiving a courtesy visit from Cuban Ambassador to Malaysia Ibete Fernandez Hernandez at his office here today.

He was commenting on the incident which had gone viral on the Internet after netizens claimed the tremors were caused by quarrying activities in Simpang Pulai while others said it was a routine exercise by the Royal Malaysians Air Force.

Meanwhile, Ipoh District Police Chief ACP Mohd Ali Tamby said in a statement today that so far, police have not received any reports in the 25 police stations in Ipoh of the incident and were still searching for information or confirmation from any party.

On the visit by the Hernandez, Ahmad Faizal said Perak was looking at opportunities to collaborate with Cuba in biotechnology. — Bernama