BAM chief dismisses reports of Chong Wei returning home this Sunday

Mohamad Norza said Chong Wei will remain in Taiwan for the time being. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

CYBERJAYA, Oct 5 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) has refuted local press reports that national badminton champion, Datuk Lee Chong Wei will be returning home this Sunday after undergoing treatment for nose cancer in Taiwan.

On the other hand, BAM president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria announced that the world number five player would remain in Taiwan for monitoring by the doctor who treated him before being allowed to return to Malaysia.

“I have read a media report saying he will be coming back on Sunday.

“For the information of the public, the report is not true as I myself have spoken to Datuk Lee Chong Wei on Wednesday and he said he had yet to plan his return to Malaysia,” he said.

Mohamad Norza who is also Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) president was speaking at a media conference after opening 2018 Sepak Takraw League at Gem-In Mall here today.

Commenting further, Mohamad Norza said Chong Wei was recovering but needed rest to recuperate from the nose cancer treatment.

Last month, BAM confirmed the 35-year-old player was diagnosed with early stage nose cancer which forced the 2016 Rio Olympic silver medalist to hand up his racket since July apart from withdrawing from the World Championship and the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games.

Several local media had earlier reported that Chong Wei would be returning home this Sunday on a private jet after undergoing nose cancer treatment in Taiwan. — Bernama