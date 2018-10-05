Anwar says happy Dr M will stump for him in PD after all

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (centre) poses for a group photo with his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Ismail and other Pakatan Harapan leaders in Port Dickson September 29, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PORT DICKSON, Oct 5 — PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he was happy when told Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad would be visiting Port Dickson to campaign for him in the by-election here.

Anwar who is Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate said Dr Mahathir’s gesture is a good sign for himself as well as the residents of Port Dickson.

“This is because Tun Dr Mahathir as prime minister in the previous term as I can remember do not campaign in by-elections. The task is usually handed over to his deputy and other leaders,” he said when speaking at a gathering of village entrepreneurs and friends of Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia here today.

He said Dr Mahathir’s presence is seen as giving confidence to Port Dickson voters to support PH candidate and hoped top national leaders would also assist in assuring the people.

Dr Mahathir was today reported as saying that he would be campaigning in Port Dickson to assist Anwar on October 8.

Dr Mahathir as PH chairman had clarified that his decision to campaign was to dismiss allegations that his relations with the PKR president-elect cum future eighth prime minister was cold.

Meanwhile, Anwar in his speech said he appreciated the warm reception from the local community to his campaign which entered the seventh day and he was very encouraged by the support shown by the people.

“I would like to make Port Dickson as my home village and have with friends from the various races as it is my style not to be too formal in politics,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar’s by-election campaign had covered almost all areas even though the pace was not seen easing.

PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the campaign which reached its midway was proceeding smoothly without any untoward incidents.

“We are gathering momentum and will try to hold as many programmes as possible to reach out to all levels of voters in Port Dickson,” he told a media conference at PH operations room here today.

Also contesting in the by-election are independent candidates former Negri Sembilan menteri besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad, Anwar’s former personal assistant Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, social media personality Stevie Chan Kee Leong, management consultant Kan Chee Yuen, former lecturer Lau Seck Yan, and Lt. Col (R) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar of PAS.

The Port Dickson parliamentary by-election was held after its incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, vacated the seat on September 12 to give way to Anwar to return to Dewan Rakyat.

The Election Commission has set polling day on October 13 while early voting is on October 9. — Bernama