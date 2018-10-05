Introduction of RON95 EURO4M petrol postponed, says minister

Saifuddin Nasution said the decision came after a series of discussions with petrol companies. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 5 — The government decided to postpone the introduction of the RON95 EURO4M petrol from its original implementation date (October 1 this year) to January 1, 2020, according to Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the decision came after a series of discussions with petrol companies were held as the government was made aware that the petrol companies needed more time to prepare for the implementation of RON95 EURO4M petrol specification.

“This delay is to ensure the supply would meet the local market demand without affecting the current retail price of fuel.

“(It is) also, to align the price changes for the RON95 EURO4M petrol starting July 2019, with the start of the transitional work at the depot and petrol station to the same petrol specification that would take six months,” he said in a statement today,

Saifuddin Nasution added the government had also agreed that the changes of the price for the petrol would also be carried out in stages for six months, starting July 2019 to reduce the impact of changes in retail price for the consumers.

He said this method was seen as fairer for the consumers because, during this transition period, the RON95 petrol had yet to meet the full specifications of EURO4M.

According to him, the introduction of the better quality fuel was in line with the government effort to achieve the National Green Technology Policy 2009 in reducing pollution and its impact on health.

“This goal is also parallel with Pakatan Harapan’s 39th manifesto to balance economic development with environmental protection,” he added.

The statement stated that on August 18, 2014, the government had agreed on a schedule for the implementation of the following fuel quality specifications of EURO4M and EURO5.

RON97 EURO4M petrol on September 1, 2015, RON95 EURO4M petrol (October 1, 2018), EURO5 Diesel (September 1, 2020) and EURO5 Petrol (September 1, 2025). — Bernama