Anwar says he did not abuse govt assets in PD campaign

PETALING JAYA, Oct 5 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today denied claims saying he had abused government assets in the Port Dickson by-election campaign, Malaysiakini reported.

Anwar explained that his presence in the military facilities was at the invitation of the army itself, which he said invalidates allegations that he had abused government assets in the campaign.

“What do you mean I abused government assets? They invited me to go to pray, to give a lecture. So I went and lectured.

“I know there are candidates who are speaking at mosques too,” he said.

Electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0 and other candidates in the by-election cried foul over Anwar supposedly abusing the government’s machinery.

Bersih had also warned Cabinet ministers to be fair and not campaign for Anwar directly or indirectly.

Independent candidate Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan had also claimed that Anwar had abused the usage of mosque premises for campaigning.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad also agreed Anwar had not abused government assets and said the ceremony attended by the latter on Wednesday was a service medal presentation ceremony for army personnel organised by retired veterans, not by the Defence Ministry.

When asked to comment on the claims by Bersih 2.0 that the campaign was unfair as it involves the participation of Cabinet ministers, Dr Mahathir said that ministers have to fulfil their duties as party members as well.