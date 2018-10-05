Suhakam: EC chair appointment not in line with Pakatan manifesto

An Election Commission (EC) worker brings a ballot box to the counting centre in Petaling Jaya for the Seri Setia by-election September 8, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has highlighted today that the appointment of Azhar Azizan @ Harun as the Election Committee (EC) chairman was not done according to Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) election manifesto.

“Suhakam is obliged to point out that the appointment is not in line with the government’s election promise that the appointment will be done through Parliament in the interest of transparency,” it said in its congratulatory statement.

However, the commission said it looks forward to assisting the EC in restoring public confidence and integrity in the electoral process.

“Suhakam advises the EC that it should immediately address the many issues that have affected free and fair elections in Malaysia particularly the questionable re-delineation of electoral boundaries.

“Suhakam would also advise the EC to restore the principles of independence, transparency, integrity, competence and fairness, which the previous EC failed to uphold,” it added.

The lawyer also known as Art Harun was announced as the EC chairman on September 21, replacing Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah whose tenure was, in June, cut short to July 1.