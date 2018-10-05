ICJ: Graftbusters bid for caning violates international conventions

On October 1, MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohamad Shukri Abdul suggested that the government consider implementing caning for bribery offenders. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) proposal for caning to be introduced as a penalty violates conventions against torture and inhumane punishments, said the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) today.

It said Malaysia should be looking to abolish corporal punishment instead of expanding its use.

“If this proposal is implemented, it will violate Malaysia’s obligations to prevent, prohibit and prosecute all forms of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment,” said Emerlynne Gil, ICJ’s Senior International Legal Adviser.

