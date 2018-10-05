Second man hits Magnum Life prize of RM1,000 daily for 20 years

A man buys tickets at a Magnum 4D outlet in Kuching, August 28, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — A man has won the Magnum Life Grand Prize of RM1,000 a day for 20 years, making him only the second winner since the game was launched in April this year.

His winning numbers were 02-06-15-19-25-29-34-36, and he found out about the win after a message appeared while checking the Magnum app on his smartphone.

“These are my inspirational numbers and I’ve been following this new game since it was launched.

“Winning RM1,000 every day for 20 years is truly unbelievable! I definitely will have fewer financial worries for the next 20 years and will plan to do more charity,” the unnamed winner was quoted as saying in a statement from the Magnum Group.

He said winning the grand prize does not change him as a person.

“I love my job and I will still continue to work. And as usual, I will be doing charity as part of my little contribution to the society,” he said.

“There are still a lot of less fortunate individuals and organisations who are assisting them that still need all the help they can get.”

The man said his next plan is to enjoy life with his family, and he also called on the public to contribute to charity.

“I’m an avid Magnum fan and I only play Magnum games. I like to play Magnum Life as it is easy to win with only eight numbers from one to 36,” said the winner.

In Magnum Life, a player chooses eight numbers from one to 36, and if all eight numbers match, the winning numbers he can win RM1,000 daily for 20 years. Those with seven matching winning numbers and one bonus number can win the second prize of RM1,000 daily for 100 days.