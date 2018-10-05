Former Sg Buloh captors go to support Anwar in PD

Anwar poses with some of his former prison guards in Port Dickson October 5, 2018. — Picture via Facebook/AnwarIbrahim

PETALING JAYA, Oct 5 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received an unlikely group of supporters today on his campaign trail: the prison guards from his time in Sungai Buloh Prison.

Pictures of the prison officers were posted on Anwar’s official Facebook page, showing them wearing T-shirts in PKR’s colours as they met with their former prisoner.

“Sg Buloh jailors came down to PD to give moral support,” read the caption accompanying the photos.

It was not immediately clear if these were officers from Anwar’s first sodomy conviction or his second, for which he was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment from 2015.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong granted Anwar a royal pardon after Pakatan Harapan won the general election in May, ahead of Anwar’s early release on June 8 for good behaviour.

The pardon also erased Anwar’s disqualification to run for office, which PKR utilised by triggering this by-election for him to contest.

Islamist party PAS has questioned if Anwar is indeed eligible to contest, however, insisting that he was not granted a full pardon.

A Port Dickson voter also filed a lawsuit with similar claims; the matter is up for case management today.

Polling for the Port Dickson by-election in on October 13.