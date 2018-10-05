Anwar, Saiful perform Friday prayers at same PD mosque

Independent candidate Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan conducts a campaign walkabout at the Batu 4 Wet Market in Port Dickson October 3, 2108. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PORT DICKSON, Oct 5 — PKR president-elect Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and independent candidate Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan today ran into each other when they both performed the Friday prayers at the same mosque.

Mohd Saiful Bukhari and Anwar arrived at the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) Depot Mosque, Army Basic Training Centre (Pusasda) here, at 12.50pm and 1.05pm respectively.

The two candidates were seen talking to members of the congregation at the mosque whose majority were military personnel before they took seats in different parts of the hall to listen to the Friday sermon delivered by khatib Major Anuar Mohd Ehwal.

Also present were Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun, who is also state PKR chairman and Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) president Datuk Ibrahim Ali, who joined a congregation of about 800 people to perform the prayers.

Mohd Saiful Bukhari, who is also a former personal assistant of Anwar, is among the seven candidates contesting in Port Dickson by-election.

Apart from Anwar and Saiful Bukhari, the Port Dickson by-election will also see other candidates, namely, Lt Col (Rtd) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar from PAS and four other independent candidates including former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim when met by reporters after the prayers said his presence in Port Dickson was as an observer only and denied going to campaign for Anwar.

“As an experienced political observer, I think Anwar will win easily... the Port Dickson people know he (Anwar) will be the eighth prime minister, rejecting Anwar is akin to reject ‘rezeki’ (provision).”

However, the presence of former Pasir Mas MP Ibrahim surprised Anwar when he was walking out of the prayer hall.

The Port Dickson parliamentary seat was vacated by incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, on Sept 12, to enable Anwar, who recently won uncontested the post of PKR president, to stand for election and return to the Dewan Rakyat. — Bernama