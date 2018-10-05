Source claims Umno MP’s son arrested by MACC

Delegates attend the Umno General Assembly 2018 at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur September 28, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — The son of an Umno MP and supreme council member was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today to assist investigations into corruption and abuse of power involving millions of ringgit in government projects.

According to a source, the unemployed 24-year-old was arrested at about noon, while recording his statement at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya

The source said that last Wednesday, a 40-year-old car dealer with the title of a Datuk was also detained in connection to the case, and was remanded for six days till October 8 (Monday).

“The two are believed to be the proxies and ‘runners’ for money laundering involving a contracting firm,” the source added.

The case is being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama