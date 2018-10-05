Firemen tragedy one in a million, says deputy minister

Fire and Rescue Dept personnel carry the coffins of the six firemen who died during a rescue mission last night in Shah Alam October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 5 — The incident that claimed the lives of six Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) divers in a search and rescue operation of a teenager who fell into the mining pool in Taman Putra Perdana, Puchong was considered as ‘a situation of one in a million’.

Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad said although the water depth of the location of the incident was only up to the ‘chest level’, the incident was unforeseeable.

“All of them have the qualification and strictly adhere to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and still young. Logically, they have the capability to fight and survive if not because of the tremendous unforeseeable circumstances that have occurred,” he said in a press conference here today.

Earlier, Raja Kamarul Bahrin made a working visit to the headquarters of the Fire and Rescue Department Headquarters (JPBM) in Putrajaya today.

Following a series of drowning events occurring in mining areas, he called on the local authorities to place warning signs that could be easily noticed in risky areas as well as for the parents to ensure their children did not wander in a dangerous place.

During the Wednesday night incident, six JBPM Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) divers were killed while carrying out a search and rescue operation.

Meanwhile, JBPM director-general Mohamad Hamdan Wahid said he was informed that, during the incident, the six firemen had conducted the (required) assessment at the scene before commencing the operation.

“They proceeded because they felt safe, nonetheless the accident occurred, it was caused by the tactical or topographical factor of the place.

“They had done a good job, it was just that one of them missed his footing and the very strong undercurrents caused them to got tangled and struggled with their equipment for about 10 minutes but we do not know the incident in detail,” he added.

Describing the incident as the most tragic in the history of JBPM after the loss of two PPDA members believed to have drowned in Pulau Sembilan in 2000, he said further investigations would be made to study if there were weaknesses from any aspect.

Mohamad Hamdan said an investigation at the ministry level had been set up, where the scope of its investigation, among others, was to include matters that needed to be improved to ensure that SOP’s planning, action and enforcement would not have a negative impact on both victim and rescuers.

In the meantime, he informed that all JBPM premises would fly flags at half-mast for three days starting today as a symbol of mourning. — Bernama