Bewildering boom not from Ipoh quarries, says geoscience dept

Perak Minerals and Geoscience (JMG) director Ahmad Zukni Ahmad Khalil ruled out the possibility of a quarry explosion as the cause of the bang. With him is Perak Quarry Association honorary lifetime president Datuk Musa Nordin. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Oct 5 — Authorities are no closer to learning the cause of a mysterious bang that jolted residents here yesterday, with officials confirming today it did not originate from nearby quarries.

Perak Minerals and Geoscience (JMG) director Datuk Ahmad Zukni Ahmad Khalil said quarrying activities are prohibited between 12pm and 5pm.

Although residents reported hearing the blast between 11.15am and 11.30am yesterday, he said such activities were heavily regulated and various authorities would have been aware of any blasting.

“Explosions are carried out with a specific blast design. Any vibrations would only be felt in the vicinity of the quarry because we are controlling the explosion,” he told a press conference at the department’s headquarters in Ipoh today.

“This sound was reportedly heard in several areas around Ipoh. It is impossible for the blast to be heard that far away.”

Explaining that quarries were subject to the Perak Quarry Rules 1992, he said this meant there were strict controls on the explosives used to limit the noise and shockwaves emitted.

He also noted that police supervision was required for the use of the explosives, which must also be approved by an advisory committee chaired by the Land and Mines director.

Perak Quarry Association honorary lifetime president Datuk Musa Nordin, who was present, made the same assertions and said the authorities’ involvement began even before the explosives may be procured.

While saying he also heard the sound, Ahmad Zukni could not offer any suggestions for its possible cause.

“The authorities dealing with measuring seismic movement, and the authorities dealing with the military have denied (that the sound came from something under their jurisdiction). Now we have denied it as well.

“For me, it is still a mystery,” he said.