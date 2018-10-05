Dr M: Call me anti-Semitic if you want, I don’t care

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference after chairing the Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting in Kuala Lumpur October 5, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has stressed that he does not care about the backlash he receives when he criticises Jews.

“I speak the truth, I don’t care what I have been called, anti-Semitic and all that,” he told reporters after chairing the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council meeting here, today.

The prime minister also questioned why people cannot criticise or label the Jews, when they could criticise everyone else.

“This is something I don’t understand. Are the Jews so privileged that you cannot say anything against them even when they do something very wrong like launching rockets and bombs on children and hospitals?” he said.

Dr Mahathir was labelled by western media as anti-Semitic after he repeated his claim from the 1970s that Jews are “hook-nosed” and blamed them for creating the troubles in the Middle East.

He insisted on that in a BBC interview during a visit to the United Kingdom recently, after host Zeinab Badawi asked him why he used such language. — Bernama