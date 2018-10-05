Ras Adiba gunning for glory in 2018 Asian Para Games

Ras Adiba (centre) will be participating in the 10m rifle event at the 2018 Asian Para Games. — Picture via Facebook

JAKARTA, Oct 5 — Television personality, Ras Adiba Radzi who is taking Malaysia's challenge in the 2018 Asian Para Games in shooting is optimistic of giving her best shot in her debut.

apart from eyeing an opportunity to appear in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

“I have been involved in many sports but I began to focus on shooting in the last two years under a National Sports Council programme and succeeded in passing the minimum qualifying score to join Asian Para Games,” she said when met at an official welcoming ceremony for participating contingents at the Games Village in Kemayoran here.

The popular television personality was involved in an accident in 1996 and had to undergo a spinal operation but she was later confirmed paralysed from the waist in July 2002.

Malaysia is sending 110 men and 29 women athletes to compete in 15 out of 18 sports in competition at the Games.

Malaysia is targeting a haul of 15 gold medals to equal the achievements of the 2014 Asian Para Games in Incheon, South Korea.

The 2018 Asian Para Games which is scheduled to start tomorrow to Oct 13, will see 39 countries vying for 568 gold medals at stake.

The Asian Para Games is held after the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games from Aug 18 to Sept 2. — Bernama