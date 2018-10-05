Free rabies vaccination campaign in Miri City this weekend

A Sarawak Veterinary Department officer vaccinates a cat against rabies in Kampung Lebor, Gedong Serian, July 5, 2017. — Bernama pic

MIRI, Oct 5 — A free rabies vaccination campaign especially for dog owners will be conducted for two days beginning tomorrow to control the spread of rabies in Miri City.

The Information Department in a statement here today said dog owners must ensure that their pets received their anti-rabies vaccination at three locations that had been selected for the campaign with operation time from 9am to 4.30pm tomorrow and Sunday.

“The three venues are Lutong Shell Basketball court, Taman Awam Miri, Bumiko and Taman Bulatan Miri, Piasau Jaya,” it said.

In addition, it said, the dog and cat owners could get their pets vaccinated free of charge at the Veterinary Department located at Pelita Commercial Centre next to Bank Rakyat , Monday to Friday from 8.30am to 4.30pm and those interested could contact the department at 085-411866 for further information.

In the same statement, the Information Department said as part of the strategy to contain the outbreak in Miri City, a committee had been set up headed by the Miri Resident Office in collaboration with various government agencies and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs). — Bernama